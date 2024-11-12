St. Vincent Medical Center to be demolished in early 2025

The former St. Vincent Medical Center will be demolished at the beginning of 2025, according to the Sisters of Charity Health System.

The hospital closed in November 2022 during an influx of hospital closures. In September 2022, the Sisters of Charity Health System, which oversees St. Vincent, announced that it would be eliminating inpatient, surgical and emergency room care.

The Sisters of Charity Health System said it is too costly to renovate the building and filed paperwork with the city to have it demolished.

The charity said it plans to build a health hub in the area to provide a variety of healthcare services.