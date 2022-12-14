Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs,' begging people to adopt

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Dog Warden says they are "drowning in good dogs" according to a Facebook post earlier this month. These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.

"If you're questioning bringing a new dog home. Now is the time. We beg you. Our shelter is maxed out. We have no room. We need adoptions," the Facebook post implored.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Ridgeside K9 - Ohio dog training facility to train the dogs being held in shelters to assist them in getting adopted sooner. Obedience training includes behavior, structure, rules, leash training and more.

Ridgeside K9 - Ohio will also make each dog available so that families can bring their children and other pets for a meet and greet to see if the pup is a good fit.

The Stark County Dog Warden is located at 1801 Mahoning Road NE, Canton, OH 44705. They are open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays and holidays.

Find more information on dogs available and adoption fees here.

