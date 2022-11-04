Stark County Sheriff's Office collecting food for veterans at Honor Home through Nov. 30

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is collecting food through November to assist veterans staying at Honor Home Stark County.

Honor Home provides transitional housing for homeless veterans in Stark while they search for permanent homes.

Through November 30, non-perishable items will be collected at three locations:



Stark County Sheriff's Office Safety Building

4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW in Canton

Concealed Handgun License Office

Stark County Sheriff's Office Training Center 143 1st Street SE in Massillon

Stark County Veterans Service Commission Office

2955 Wise Avenue NW in Canton



The community is invited to drop off the food items Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 30.

Items that can be dropped off include:



Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned vegetables

Soup

Crackers

Tuna

Mayonnaise

Seasoning packages

Various condiments

Breakfast foods

Dessert box mixes

Snacks

Healthy kid-friendly non-perishable foods.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.