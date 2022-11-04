Stark County Sheriff's Office collecting food for veterans at Honor Home through Nov. 30

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is collecting food through November to assist veterans staying at Honor Home Stark County.
Honor Home provides transitional housing for homeless veterans in Stark while they search for permanent homes.
Through November 30, non-perishable items will be collected at three locations:
- Stark County Sheriff's Office Safety Building
- 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW in Canton
- Concealed Handgun License Office
- Stark County Sheriff's Office Training Center
- 143 1st Street SE in Massillon
- Stark County Veterans Service Commission Office
- 2955 Wise Avenue NW in Canton
The community is invited to drop off the food items Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 30.
Items that can be dropped off include:
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Canned vegetables
- Soup
- Crackers
- Tuna
- Mayonnaise
- Seasoning packages
- Various condiments
- Breakfast foods
- Dessert box mixes
- Snacks
- Healthy kid-friendly non-perishable foods.
