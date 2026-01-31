Stark County woman charged in connection to shooting death of Tennessee deputy

A Stark County woman was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Weakley County deputy, about 140 miles west of Nashville, early Friday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI said an investigation by special agents led to the arrest of 45-year-old Khristi Dawn Cunningham, who is being charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The bureau of investigation said just before 3 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff's Office responded to help officers from the Martin Police Department who responded to a shots-fired call at a hotel in the county.

TBI said Deputy Derrick Bonham, who was checking a gas station nearby for witnesses, came across the 45-year-old woman a little after 3 a.m.

Cunningham allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot Bonham. The reason is still under investigation, according to TBI.

Bonham was taken to a local hospital, where he died, TBI said. No other officers were injured.

TBI said Martin officers responded to the scene of the shooting and took Cunningham into custody, where she is being held without bond.