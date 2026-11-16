MASSILLON, Ohio — An empty high school parking lot replaced what should have been a busy Monday in Perry Township after Perry Local Schools said a cyber incident closed the school.

The district announced the cyber incident on Sunday on social media, which affected the district’s technology systems.

Its phones were also down. Calls to the district were met only with a tone.

Wrestling coach, teacher, and dad Steven Ramos still had work to do at Perry High, where wrestling practice continued despite canceled classes.

“They did send out a message on Friday that the internet and phones were down,” mom Katie Morrow said.

Ramos and Morrow got a message Sunday informing families about the cyber incident. Morrow has two children who attend Perry High School. One was on a school band trip in Florida, and the other made it to wrestling practice Monday.

"You never think something like that’s going to happen to a school system,” Morrow said.

Cybersecurity consultant Alex Hamerstone says cyber incidents are common, but they’re increasing, especially in education.

“Schools, they’re a ripe target. They have a lot of information about students and other things, and they tend to have lower budgets, typically around information security. Sometimes IT in general,” Hamerstone said.

Hamerstone says schools have many users, including administrators, teachers, and students, across many different applications.

“If you don’t know how the attackers get in or try to get in, oftentimes they’ll shut down everything, just kind of close all the doors,” Hamerstone said.

The Perry Local Schools Superintendent did not return calls from News 5 Investigators.

A news release said their tech teams immediately enacted their incident response protocol.

"As you are aware, we identified a cyber incident affecting the district's technology systems. Our technology teams have conducted a thorough investigation of the incident. Our teams have also been busily working to restore systems and as a result our phone system is again functional," the Superintendent Nathan Stutz said.

Perry Township Police said in an email that Ohio Cyber Reserve is investigating with the school district’s IT department.

According to the Ohio Adjutant General's Department website, the Ohio Cyber Reserve is a volunteer force under the adjutant general's command.

They're described as teams of trained civilians to help municipalities with cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“I'm confident the school district and the police department are on top of it,” Ramos said.

Monday evening, the district released a statement saying school would be open on Tuesday, adding, "Some technology, including internet access, will remain limited while we work toward fully restoring our IT systems."

For Morrow, however, one important question remains: do families need to take proactive steps?

“Has any of the students’ information been compromised, and if it has, are they going to be able to identify what student and let their families know?” Morrow said.