State ride inspectors hold briefing on incident at Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Details on a Cedar Point incident that injured a woman more than a week ago may be released Monday afternoon, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is scheduled to provide an update on the status of the investigation at 3 p.m. Monday. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point has been shit down since. Aug. 15 after a metal object fell from it and injured a woman.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.