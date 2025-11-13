Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State Route 611 at I-90 closed due to police activity; stolen vehicle investigation

Image (2).jpeg
Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland
Image (2).jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Multiple police agencies have closed down SR-611 at the I-90 exit and entrance ramps in Lorain County on Thursday morning.

According to the Avon Police Department, state troopers were following four vehicles that were reportedly stolen from a Dodge dealer in Amherst. The vehicles scattered when they noticed police following them.

One of the vehicles continued east towards Westlake; one car was found abandoned at Stoney Ridge Road, and another was abandoned on 611 near the I-90 entrance and exit ramps, Avon Police said. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle that drove into Westlake.

Photos from a News 5 Photographer show cruisers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Avon Police Department, and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office on SR-611 near I-90.

Image.jpeg

Another photo from our photographer shows one of the vehicles smashed up against a deputy's cruiser.

Image (3).jpeg

Avon Local Schools sent a message to families stating that there may be bus delays due to the road closure at SR-611.

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 7.59.30 AM.png
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.