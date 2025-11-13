State Route 611 at I-90 closed due to police activity; stolen vehicle investigation

Multiple police agencies have closed down SR-611 at the I-90 exit and entrance ramps in Lorain County on Thursday morning.

According to the Avon Police Department, state troopers were following four vehicles that were reportedly stolen from a Dodge dealer in Amherst. The vehicles scattered when they noticed police following them.

One of the vehicles continued east towards Westlake; one car was found abandoned at Stoney Ridge Road, and another was abandoned on 611 near the I-90 entrance and exit ramps, Avon Police said. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle that drove into Westlake.

Photos from a News 5 Photographer show cruisers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Avon Police Department, and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office on SR-611 near I-90.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland

Another photo from our photographer shows one of the vehicles smashed up against a deputy's cruiser.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland

Avon Local Schools sent a message to families stating that there may be bus delays due to the road closure at SR-611.

Damon Maloney | News 5 Cleveland