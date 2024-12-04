Still digging out: Folks in Ashtabula bracing for more snow

ASHTABULA — On Wednesday, snow banks were piled feet high, cars were still snowed in, and people were trying to make their way through Ashtabula. Many of the communities were hit hard by last week's snowstorm.

"I've never seen this amount of snow unless you go to the French Alps or something," said David Owen, visiting from Wales.

Plow trucks haven't stopped working to clear the streets over the last few days. Now, the community is bracing for more snow to come.

"Keeps us busy. You can't put a fence in right now so go clear out some driveways," said Kurtis Fusco of Ashtabula.

Despite the snow and ice, it's business as usual for many people. Postal workers are back on their routes, and even window washers are polishing up storefronts.

"If the window man can clean a window in this weather. Then it's not that bad," said Dan Siminello of Geneva.

On Bridge Street in Ashtabula Harbor, Carlisle's Home in the Harbor is finally back open.

The locally owned home store shuttered early on one of its biggest shopping days of the year, black Friday.

Winter storm slows Black Friday shopping in Ashtabula

RELATED: Winter storm slows Black Friday shopping in Ashtabula

On December 7, the shops on Bridge Street invite everyone to stop by for a makeup day for Small Business Saturday. The shops on the street were closed that weekend during the storm.

"I don't remember receiving 6 feet of snow in a two-day period," said Toni Carlisle, owner of Carlisle's Home in the Harbor.

Carlisle continued, "I am feeling a mass amount of snow fatigue. Because it's frustrating, there's nothing you can do."

But welcoming back familiar faces who can finally get out of the house and do some shopping is the perfect escape from the conditions outside.

"We're grateful when it's good and patient when it's bad, and think that's the mantra we should all adopt," Carlisle said.