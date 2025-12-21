Still waiting to complete your holiday shopping? You're not alone.

MENTOR, Ohio — If you have not gotten your holiday shopping done yet, don't worry— you're not alone.

The Procrastinator Shopping Event was started years ago for that very reason.

This weekend, you can get your last-minute gifts in Mentor and help raise money for the Lake Humane Society.

Laura Biggs, event coordinator, spoke about what it means to host an event for a great cause.

"I have two rescue dogs so it's definitely a cause that is near and dear to my heart. They do so much for the animals that need help in the area. Last year we raised just under $6,000 for the Humane Society, we're hoping to beat that this year," Biggs said.

She said the money spent stays in the community and mentioned the different options shoppers have.

"We have 63 local vendors and crafters. Everything from baked goods to woodworking, crochet, a lot of 3D printed items— you name it, we've got it," Biggs said.

The event wrapped up for Saturday, but you can get more last-minute shopping done Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Reynolds Road.

You can enter for $1 or bring an item from the Lake Humane Society's wishlist.