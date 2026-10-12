Stolen UTVs ditched in Silver Lake neighborhood, golf course as police search for suspects

SILVER LAKE, Ohio — What began as a routine traffic enforcement detail turned into an unusual overnight case when three stolen utility terrain vehicles sped through the village of Silver Lake and onto a local golf course before being abandoned, police said.

According to Silver Lake Police Chief Steve Justice, an officer was running radar along Graham Road around 4 a.m. Monday when his radar unit alerted him to a speeding vehicle. At first, the officer thought the radar had malfunctioned because he couldn't see anything on the roadway.

Moments later, the officer realized three UTVs with their lights disabled had sped past him.

Police said the vehicles were traveling about 60 mph in a 35-mph zone before turning onto the Silver Lake Country Club property near the driving range.

Body camera video captured the officer attempting to track the side-by-sides as they left the roadway and crossed onto the golf course.

Justice said the drivers' actions created a dangerous situation.

"The officer didn't even see them on the road," Justice said. "Driving that kind of speed, very reckless. Someone doesn't see them, pulls out in front of them or hits them, it's going to be bad for everybody involved."

Police said the vehicles left tire tracks on portions of the course as they crossed the property, but workers at the country club said the damage was not significant and could be repaired.

In an unusual twist, investigators later found two of the stolen UTVs running in the backyard of an off-duty police officer's home. Investigators say the ignitions had been punched out.

Investigators found the third side-by-side, damaged, several hours later in a wooded area on the golf course. Although a trail camera captured images of the vehicle, the suspects had already fled.

Authorities determined the UTVs had been stolen from a dealership in Medina County. Chief Justice said investigators are still trying to determine how the thieves made their way into Summit County,

Police also learned the suspects intentionally disabled the vehicles' lights, making them difficult for other drivers and officers to see.

The stolen side-by-sides are valued between $20,000 and $32,000 each.

Silver Lake police are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence as they work to identify the people responsible.

"It's the beginning of the process right now, but we're looking to try to figure it out," Justice said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 330-929-8771.