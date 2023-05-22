Stopping the cycle: How Ohio is trying to stop repeat criminal offenders

RAVENNA, Ohio — A crowd gathered outside the OhioMeansJobs Portage County office along South Chestnut Street this past Thursday, as it held its first "Re-Entry Fair."

The event was meant to help aid those struggling to overcome barriers that exist with re-entering society after being incarcerated or involved in the judicial system.

"I like to say it’s for any justice-involved individual," organizer Bridget Stuntz explained. "There’s just a lot of legal barriers."

Like a job fair, there are potential employers looking to hire. But it also features someone to help with the BMV, housing, child support, transportation and other known factors that make it more difficult to obtain success after incarceration.

A 2021 report from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections stated that 32.7% of those released from prison are rearrested within three years.

That amounts to about 7,000 inmates out of the more than 20,000 that are released in Ohio every year.

In Portage County, the recidivism rate remains below the statewide average at 21%.

RELATED: Expungement Fair in Cleveland leaves community feeling hopeful

Helping former inmates and those struggling to recover from addiction is a personal project for organizer Bridget Stuntz.

Through her own eyes, she’s seen how high the walls are to climb for those who’ve dealt with alcohol and drugs tied to crime.

"It’s definitely still difficult," explained Stuntz, who is a certified peer support and case manager at OhioMeans Jobs. "With somebody trying to start over, new in recovery or coming back from incarceration, having those legal barriers can stop a person from having a full life."

Those at Mantaline, a Mantua-based rubber processor, admit their company used to overlook those types of applicants.

"In our past, we would not hire somebody that maybe had a record," Vice President of Operations Diane Kruis said.

As she sat inside this re-entry fair looking to fill about eight openings, Kruis told News 5 she'd rather fill their openings with the best people, whoever they are. Right now, she said she's proud to have about seven employees who had previous run-ins with the law.

"Frankly, it’s been successful," Kruis said. "They’re more committed to us because not a lot of companies do hire people with a criminal background."

Among those attending the fair was Kris Knapp of Kent, who admits for years, he wasn't perfect.

"I couldn’t even hold a job before and really struggled with my alcoholism," he explained.

News 5 Kris Knapp meets with a BMV specialist at the Re-Entry Fair.

Knapp told News 5 that spending the afternoon visiting station after station at the fair, sorting out issues like ordering a new driver's license and social security card, will help clear the way for his future.

"I was so excited for this day, so hyped for this day," he smiled. "I’m close to getting these things I have not had. To be able to say that and experience that, it feels great. As life moves, I have to move with it, and this is the stuff that’s going to help continue the process and keep that ball moving."

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.