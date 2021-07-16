Streetsboro councilman pleads not guilty to sending inappropriate photos to 13-year-old boy via Snapchat

CLEVELAND — A Streetsboro City Council member who was indicted last month for allegedly sending inappropriate photos to a 13-year-old boy on social media pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas during his arraignment on Friday.

John D. Ruediger, 42, was arrested on April 29. He was indicted in June on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

On Sunday, April 25, police responded to a residence for a report of a sex offense, police stated. The parents of the 13-year-old boy reported their son was contacted via SnapChat by someone they believed to be an adult male. Police said the same man also appeared at the boy’s home in the early morning hours.

The subject was identified by police as Ruediger.

According to court records, Ruediger has been ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was also ordered to submit a DNA specimen.

A future court date has not bee set.

