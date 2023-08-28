Strong storms damage Kent State University's May 4 Memorial

KENT, Ohio — The strong storm that last week blew through Kent State University’s Kent Campus left behind a path of destruction. At least 35 trees were toppled; some were 150 years old.

“Tree after tree, rumble after rumble, and lightning. It was definitely one of the craziest storms I’ve seen, “ said Torryn Slaughter, a KSU freshman.

When the storm subsided, there was damage across campus. Especially hard-hit is the area near Taylor Hall. It’s a popular place for students.

“Taylor Hall is very peaceful — the May 4 memorial — it’s very nice to come down here,” said sophomore Randi Seagroves.

Strong winds brought down trees across the Kent Campus, including several large branches that damaged the May 4 Memorial.

The granite memorial was dedicated in 1990, which marked the 20th commemoration of the day four students were killed and nine injured by Ohio National Guardsman who opened fire during an anti-war demonstration.

“We’re on the national historic registry,” said Alison Caplan, Director of KSU's May 4 Visitor Center. “There are a number of pieces throughout and around this space that are historic. So the memorial is just one of those. I was running around looking, and the memorial was actually the last thing I went to."

That’s when she saw the damage. Yellow caution tape is now wrapped around the memorial where the trees came crashing down.

The granite memorial overlooks the commons on the campus. But despite the damage, students are still taking advantage of the relaxing space.

Campus crews have started cleaning up, but there is a lot of work to still do. The university does not have a timetable for when the cleanup will be completed.

