Strongsville car enthusiast and his ride featured in new Hulu heist film 'Eenie Meanie'

Cleveland’s streets are back in the cinematic spotlight.

Just months after doubling as Metropolis in "Superman," the city is now starring as its industrial self in the new heist movie Eenie Meanie, which debuted Aug. 22 on Hulu.

Filmed last year across Cleveland, Lakewood, Sandusky and Toledo, the movie highlights both the region’s raw charm and its vibrant car scene.

For Strongsville native Brad Ondrejech, the premiere is a little more personal. That’s because one of his prized possessions — his Subaru WRX — made its way onto the big screen.

Ondrejech, an active member of Northeast Ohio’s robust network of car clubs, first heard about the opportunity in an unexpected place.

“I’m in one of the many car groups on Facebook,” he said. “One day, the guy in charge of finding cars for the movie posted in our group asking anyone with a cool ride to share a picture. Out of over 300 comments, my car and seven others got picked.”

Filming for his segment took place at Sandusky Speedway, an experience Ondrejech ranks among the most memorable of his life.

“It was nonstop action on set — cameras everywhere, crew members darting around, cars being moved into position,” he said.

His car spent three days on location, but Ondrejech himself was only needed for one long overnight shoot.

“We were on the track for hours, moving around for different setups,” he said. “The scene goes by quick in the movie, but it was easily one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”

Ondrejech wasn’t alone — some of Ohio’s most striking cars were also selected, including a standout Honda S2000 and a custom-built Genesis, showcasing the area’s deep bench of automotive culture.

While his role was small, Ondrejech said the behind-the-scenes view of filmmaking left a big impact.

“We just see the final movie, but being there, you realize how much hard work and precision goes into every shot,” he said. “I’d jump at the chance to do something like this again.”

Northeast Ohio residents with an eye for familiar streets — and maybe a few familiar cars — can stream "Eenie Meanie" on Hulu.