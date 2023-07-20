Strongsville Police looking for thieves after multiple vehicles stolen from homes

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville Police are looking for thieves after several vehicles were stolen from the High Point and Stony Point Estates developments this week.

Wednesday morning, police responded to Saratoga Trail for the reported theft of a Honda Odyssey.

The same morning police went to Heritage Trail for the reported theft of an Acura SUV.

That same morning, police also were dispatched to Pioneers Creek Circle for the reported theft of a Dodge Ram. An incident report states several items were left in the truck when it was stolen, including iPhones, golf clubs, and a wallet.

Then on Thursday morning, officers went to Stony Point Drive for the reported theft of a BMW.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender said keys were left in some of the stolen vehicles. He said that all the cases are likely connected, and a detective has been assigned to them.

A News 5 viewer shared home security footage, from Wednesday morning, of an incident at their home in the High Point community.

The video shows a person exiting a dark-colored SUV, running up a driveway and trying to access parked cars that ended up being locked. When the person was unsuccessful, they left in a dark-colored SUV.

