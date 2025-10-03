Structure explosion, fire leaves 1 dead in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio — One person is dead after a structure explosion and fire in Massillon, Stark County, according to the Massillon Fire Department.

The fire department received a report of an explosion at 228 17th St. NE.

Massillon Fire confirmed that a person died as a result of the fire.

The area has been cleared and the fire has been put out, the fire department said.

An investigation is ongoing and the cause is unknown at this time.

News 5 has crews on scene and is working to learn more information on the incident.