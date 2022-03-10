Students gather outside Cleveland Heights HS to protest handling of sexual misconduct allegations

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dozens of students gathered on the front steps of Cleveland Heights High School Thursday morning to raise concerns about how the district is handling sexual misconduct allegations.

News 5 crews were at the school with 50 to 75 students were outside the school, Thursday at about 11 a.m.

No specific claim was leveled against the school, and News 5 crews were unable to get close enough to the school to speak directly to protesting students.

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby provided this statement to News 5:

The adults in our buildings have been listening carefully to our students’ concerns and have taken action alongside them to create positive change. Initiatives over the last several months at Heights High School include ongoing dialogue with student groups, identifying a trusted adult for each and every student, student informational assemblies, healthy relationship workshops, and sharing resources.



Furthermore, a committee of stakeholders began working in January on a root cause analysis of the District’s needs in this area. The committee is composed of students, parents and staff across multiple roles in CH-UH. The findings and recommendations will be shared with our Board of Education in the coming weeks.



I am proud of our Heights community for putting so much time, talent and energy into the schools we all care so deeply about. We are committed to making our schools the safe, comfortable facilities our students want and deserve. We will continue to gather and address feedback from students around their concerns.



