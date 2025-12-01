Studio West 117 Fieldhouse closing

CLEVELAND — A mixed-use facility on the Lakewood-Cleveland border that was built to anchor an LGBTQ+ neighborhood announced on Monday that it will close its doors soon.

The management at Studio West 117 Fieldhouse said its last day of operation will be Dec. 28, 2025. It opened in October 2022.

"This is the alternative entertainment mecca for Cleveland," cofounder Daniel Budish said at the time. "It’s been three years in the making."

The venue boasted a rooftop patio, restaurants and bars, an experimental kitchen and a gymnasium.

In a news release, the organization said: “While these circumstances are difficult, they do not diminish the impact this space has had or the ongoing need for places where LGBTQ+ people and allies can gather, create, and belong. Over the past three years, we have been honored to serve this incredible community.”

The media release did not provide a specific reason for the closure.

Management said it supported more than 70 community fairs, 40 partner organizations, and held corporate gatherings, networking events, community fundraisers, sports leagues, free senior wellness programs, and LGBTQ+ arts and entertainment experiences, and served more than 3,400 individuals through free community meals.

"This work has been possible only because of the people who brought this space to life," the release said. "We are profoundly grateful for our staff, community supporters, and everyone who showed up, volunteered, performed, played sports, shared a meal, and helped build a truly one-of-a-kind gathering place. Although this chapter is ending, the mission it carried — to support identity-affirming spaces and uplift the LGBTQ+ community — must continue."