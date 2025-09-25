Suffield firefighters tackle 'major' natural gas leak, evacuate area

The Suffield Fire Department is handling what they described as a major natural gas leak in Suffield Township, Portage County, which began on Wednesday night.

According to the department, a natural gas well was the cause of the leak.

Firefighters are on scene evacuating the area and ask residents to avoid Palm Road from Randolph Road to Saxe Road.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more information.