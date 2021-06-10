Summer fun at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park was one of the top 10 most visited parks in the U.S. in 2020, hosting more than 2.7 million visitors. This summer, the park is announcing new activities people can take part in.

The Junior Ranger Program allows youth members to participate in a variety of adventures, such as Junior Ranger Fishing. This program allows children ages 7 to 12 learn how to fish without buying all of the supplies. Advanced registration is required.

If you are planning a trip to the CVNP, rangers recommend you first arrive at the Visitor Center to learn more about the park. Then, you can try kayaking, hiking or biking along the park’s scenic trails.

Visitors can also stop at the Boston Store for lunch, which includes sandwiches, Mitchell’s ice cream and souvenirs.

For more information about the park and its activities, visit nps.gov .

