Summit Athletic Running Club invites you to run its Great New Year's Eve 5K

The Summit Athletic Running Club will host its 21st annual Great New Year’s Eve Race on Sunday.

Josh Ritchie appeared on Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday to discuss the race.

“It’s a lot of energy. It's a great way to finish up this year and bring in the New Year," Ritchie said.

The 5K will begin at 4 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, with Bulldog Bags Inc. being this year’s beneficiary. Bulldog Bags Inc. distributes bags of food to students who need assistance in the Stow-Munroe Falls School District.

“Their main focus is that the kids cannot learn if they're hungry, so they provide weekend meals, breakfast and lunch to those kids that are in need,” Ritchie said.

The organization Love Doesn't Shove is also a beneficiary.

"It's a foundation established by Gabriella Kreuz, and she addresses teens building healthy relationships," Ritchie said.

About 400 people are already registered for the race.

Online registration continues through Saturday, and those interested in running can register on-site before Sunday’s race.

All participants will receive a race t-shirt, and the first male and female finisher will receive free shoes from Ritchie’s Sporting Goods.