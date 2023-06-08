Summit County Metro Parks issues dog swim alert for Silver Creek Lake due to blue-green algae

Summit County Metro Parks put out a dog swim alert at Silver Park Lake; dog swimming is temporarily suspended at the lake due to blue-green algae bloom.

According to the ASPCA, dogs can develop poisoning from drinking or swimming in contaminated waters.

If dogs ingest water contaminated by blue-green algae, it can cause neurologic or liver damage.

Summit County Metro Parks advises people to avoid water that looks like spilled paint, is discolored or has surface scrums.

CLICK HERE for a full list of blue-green algae toxicity symptoms in pets.

RELATED: Ohio tackles harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie

Watch more about the effects of blue-green algae in the player below.

Ohio tackles harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.