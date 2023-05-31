Summit County Sheriff's Department investigates armed robbery at gas station

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday in Northfield Center Township.

Two males entered a gas station on Aurora Road and stole an undisclosed amount of money. According to authorities, the two fled westbound on foot and a third male was seen running with them.

The two males were wearing masks and carrying brandishing firearms.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Department at 330-643-2181.

