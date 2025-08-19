Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summit County sheriff's deputies arrest 16-year-old accused of robbing grocery store at gunpoint

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly robbing an Akron grocery store with a gun on Aug. 16 and then running from police.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Tallmage and Glenwood avenues just after the robbery occurred. A K-9 unit tracked the teen down by a set of railroad tracks near a wooded area.

Deputies ordered the teen to stop, but the teen ran off.

"The suspect was given verbal commands to stop but refused to comply. As the suspect was running, the deputy deployed his K-9 to apprehend the suspect. The K-9 was able to locate and apprehend the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

During a search, deputies found a handgun tucked behind the teen's waistband.

The teen was taken into custody and treated at a nearby hospital for a dog bite to the arm, the sheriff's office said.

After being treated, the teen was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, where he's being held on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to the sheriff's office.

