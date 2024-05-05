Watch Now
Summit County Sheriff's Office apprehends 48-year-old suspect in manhunt

Posted at 5:46 PM, May 05, 2024
The Summit County Sheriff's Office said it has apprehended Raymond Kilsz, who was at the center of a manhunt that took place in Uniontown and Green starting on April 27.

Authorities announced on Facebook Sunday that he had been apprehended:

Around 11 a.m. on April 27, deputies responded to a home in Green after Klisz allegedly went to the residence, which violated a protection order.

Before authorities could arrive, Kilsz fled into the woods and was believed to have a gun.

Klisz then traveled to Uniontown Community Park, which was evacuated but fled the area. Law enforcement conducted a search but were unable to find him.

Residents in the area were instructed to remain in their homes during the search.

The 48-year-old man is charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; violation of a protection order, a third-degree felony; inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor.

