Summit County teens get hands-on experience through Summer Youth Employment Program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Close to 800 teens are working this summer with over 300 local employers.

It's through the county's Summer Youth Employment Program. Teens with the program work for eight weeks and can earn up to $2,400.

One of those teens is Ne'iya Irvene. She's spending her summer at Hair Geek, an Akron hair salon. She's been doing hair since she was a young girl, but now she's on the path to making it her career, thanks to SYEP.

"It helps you find what you want to do in life," she said. "It connects you with really great people that want to help you."

One of those people is Hair Geek's owner, Sapreea English. SYEP relies on the mentorship of local business owners like English. The small business owner makes sure each teen that she mentors gets hands-on experience.

"They'll help me with customer service," she said. "They help me run my women's boutique. [They'll help with] folding towels, managing my phone and books."

This program means a lot more to English than having an extra set of hands. It's her opportunity to be a mentor to local youth.

"Just seeing them have fun and enjoy what they do," Englis said. "That's my favorite part."

The program has proven to be beneficial for both mentor and mentee. Irvene now works at the salon full-time. The teen said she's thankful for all of the skills, opportunities, and confidence SYEP has given her.

"It helped me come out of my shell and talk to people more," Irvene said.

