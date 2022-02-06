Summit Metro parks offers free snowshoe rentals

TWINSBURG, Ohio — If you are looking for a way to enjoy this winter weather with some even better sights, Summit Metro Parks has you covered.

They are offering free snowshoe rentals during hours of operations where you walk on the snow with your family and enjoy the chilly outdoors.

They also offer a list of other educational activities for the kids and some winter sports.

For more information, click here.

