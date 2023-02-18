Superintendent, Gang Intervention Specialist fired from Indian River Juvenile Correctional after investigation

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A report is revealing new details about the environment inside of a Stark County juvenile detention center. Friday, the Department of Youth Services (DYS) released its findings from an internal investigation at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility (IRJCF).

The findings led to the firing of the IRJCF Superintendent and Gang Intervention Specialist, as well as the demotion of the Deputy Superintendent. All three have been on administrative leave since Sept. 23.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from a unit manager and several incarcerated young people. They raised concerns about safety and quality of life at the facility.

The investigation pre-dates a barricade situation at IRJCF in October. News 5 was on scene for part of a 12-hour standoff when a dozen 15 to 19-year-olds escaped their rooms and barricaded themselves inside of a school building on campus with makeshift weapons.

Several days later, the mother of one of the teens believed to have led the incident spoke to News 5 about her son’s involvement.

"I really believe a lot of it is gang-related. I really do. I honestly don't think they're getting mistreated there, but I don't know,” the mother said.

The following week, unions representing corrections officers, nurses and other support staff at the facility rallied for their own safety.

“There was a YS [youth specialist] that had their nose broken, there was a YS that had their jaw broken, there was a YS that was concussed,” SEIU 1199 Organizer David Scoot said November 2.

Gang issues and safety concerns were both mentioned in the 52 page report released Friday. DYS investigated whether policies and procedures were violated in one of IRJCF’s units.

Several witnesses referred to the environment in the unit as “chaos” and “a hot mess.” Some of the teens in custody complained about feeling unsafe and a lack of structure, programming and adequate behavioral and mental health services.

Some youth specialists told investigators of what they believed was rampant gang activity throughout the institution and a lack of accountability for the young people when they acted out or refused to do their school work.

A review of state-issued cell phones used by the IRJCF Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Gang Intervention Specialist found all three were using the devices for personal business. Inappropriate photos were also found on the Gang Intervention Specialist’s work phone.

After interviews with teens and staff, and analysis of the facility’s cameras and logs, the investigation concluded all three leaders were negligent in their duties and supervision of the unit. The report listed several other supervising staff members who were also negligent and contributed to an unsafe environment.

Investigators also found a lack of proper training and inconsistent record keeping. In addition to new leadership, they recommended a review of training.

Since the October incident, DYS pledged to make changes at IRJCF. Friday, a spokesperson told News 5 all youth specialists are equipped with body cameras. Additionally, vacancies at the facility are currently at 11% and the number of teens in custody is down to 158.5 from 175 in October.

