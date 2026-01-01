Surprise reunion between two best friends goes viral

GEAUGA COUNTY — We didn’t want the year to slip away without sharing a late-breaking viral video that just happened here at home and is warming hearts around the world.

The video is of two best friends, Rory, 10, and Miles, 9, reuniting over Christmas break in Geauga County.

The pair became fast friends in first grade. They loved playing baseball and video games together and just having fun, they said.

However, about six months ago, Rory and his family moved to Texas.

That was the last time the two had seen each other in person.

They said they’ve talked over FaceTime, but nothing beats seeing your best friend in person.

Over the holidays, Rory and his family returned to Ohio, and the two moms worked together to surprise Miles.

The video shows Miles running into the kitchen from another room after his mom tells him she forgot one last Christmas present.

The sight of Rory standing in the kitchen stops Miles in his tracks. He is clearly stunned.

The two hug and Miles breaks into tears of joy. Overwhelmed by happiness, he said later.

The moms said the boys were so excited to be back together again and to hang out, they had an immediate sleepover that night with pizza, pop, and snacks, and staying up too late!

Miles’ mom, Jennifer Jones, said Miles is a triplet and spends most of his time with his triplet brothers as well as his sisters, but Rory is his best friend outside of that special bond, and since the move, Miles has missed him deeply.

The boys call each other soul brothers, and the video of their sweet reunion reminds us all that no matter your age, time apart, or distance between— friendship endures.

“Friendship is the best thing in the world,” said Rory.

“It really is,” said Miles.