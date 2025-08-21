Suspect arrested for wandering around Westlake senior living facility

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake Police is investigating after a man wandered into a senior living facility and was allegedly caught rifling through elderly tenants' rooms and belongings.

The 22-year-old Elyria man was ultimately arrested and charged with burglary shortly after, according to Westlake Police.

A 911 call from a concerned staffer inside the Vitalia Lifestyle Living Center on Center Ridge Road captured the chaotic moments, as the suspect spent at least 40 minutes inside the property.

"He has two bookbags. He said he came here to visit his grandma Juanita, we don't have anybody by that name. He walked throughout the community casing, he was in and out the residents' rooms," the staffer said.

Westlake Police body camera footage provides a play-by-play of the arrest outside of the Vitalia Lifestyle Living Center on Center Ridge Road.

It happened in the early afternoon hours of August 12.

Staffers told police the suspect was going in and out of at least two elderly residents' rooms.

Police say they are still taking an inventory to see if he stole anything, but they have not located any missing items yet.

Staff at Vitalia proceeded to follow the suspect around as they observed what they described as "suspicious behavior."

"The staff did a great job. They confronted him a couple of times when he was inside. And once they knew he was up to no good--they called the police and followed him out when they knew which direction he was going," Captain Jerry Vogel, Westlake Police Department, said.

At one point, staff reported that the man even attempted to enter the women's restroom at Vitalia.

Staffers asked him to leave, but he refused to comply, according to police.

Police then found him across the street shortly after the 911 call was made.

When police asked what he was doing inside the senior living community, he claimed he was visiting his grandmother named Juanita, who he further claimed lived in room 200.

An officer is heard asking on body camera footage, "What's her last name? So, you don't know her last name?"

Police determined there was no person named Juanita living at the facility, and there is no room 200.

"Luckily the staff and the police officers acted quickly and took him into custody. We don't need somebody prowling through some of our most vulnerable peoples rooms. They're in these facilities to try to be safe and be taken care of. It's a rare occurrence in Westlake, but it does happen every once in a while," Vogel said.

Court records indicate the suspect has an extensive arrest history—including theft, criminal trespass, robbery, burglary and assault.

Police say thankfully no one was hurt.

News 5 is working to get a response from Vitalia Lifestyle Living Center in Westlake.

As soon as that becomes available, we will bring it to you.