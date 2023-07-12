Suspect in March homicide arrested and charged

The U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Division of Police arrested and charged Andre Pettaway, 21, who is the suspect in a homicide that occurred in March, according to officials.

Officials said Pettaway shot at a house 41 times on March 26. Derrion Miller, 20, was inside the home located on the 6900 block of Kinsman Avenue and was struck by one of the bullets. Miller later died in a hospital due to his injuries.

Pettaway was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on Wednesday after his arrest, officials said.

