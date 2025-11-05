Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Swensons offers free meal to youth relying on SNAP benefits from Nov. 5-12

Anyone 18 or younger with a presenting SNAP/EBT household card qualifies for 1 free meal
Photo courtesy of Swensons.
Swensons opens in Cleveland.
As thousands who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits seek solutions after distributions were cut off last week, Swensons Drive-In Restaurant is offering help to youth.

From Nov. 5-12, Swensons is offering a complimentary kids meal to households relying on SNAP who have been impacted.

Anyone 18 or younger with a presenting SNAP/EBT household card qualifies for one free meal.

The meal will include the choice of a single cheeseburger or hamburger, a grilled cheese sandwich or a hot dog. A water bottle and applesauce are also included in the meal.

The offer is available at all Swensons Drive-In Stands and is valid for on-lot tray or to-go orders only; no purchase is required.

