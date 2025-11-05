Swensons offers free meal to youth relying on SNAP benefits from Nov. 5-12

As thousands who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits seek solutions after distributions were cut off last week, Swensons Drive-In Restaurant is offering help to youth.

From Nov. 5-12, Swensons is offering a complimentary kids meal to households relying on SNAP who have been impacted.

Anyone 18 or younger with a presenting SNAP/EBT household card qualifies for one free meal.

The meal will include the choice of a single cheeseburger or hamburger, a grilled cheese sandwich or a hot dog. A water bottle and applesauce are also included in the meal.

The offer is available at all Swensons Drive-In Stands and is valid for on-lot tray or to-go orders only; no purchase is required.