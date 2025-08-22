Tall order: Help name Cleveland Zoo’s new baby giraffe

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo just got a new addition to the family, and of course, the new calf needs a name.

So, the zoo is allowing guests to name the baby giraffe. He is set to make his public debut Friday morning at the zoo's Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter.

The zoo has three different names you can vote on.

Zane, which means Noble, Malik, which means King, or Albert, which is a reference to Lake Albert located in Uganda.

You can cast your vote HERE.