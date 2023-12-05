Task force arrests double homicide suspect in Cleveland Hts., finds another homicide suspect in home

On Tuesday, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force responded to a home in Cleveland Heights and arrested a man wanted for a double homicide in Bedford Heights restaurant in October; while at the home, they found and arrested a man wanted by East Cleveland Police for another homicide.

Task force members arrested Shawntell Ellis, 29, and Eric Harris, 33, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Bedford Heights Police, Ellis is suspected of shooting and killing two brothers, 22-year-old Dominic Cunningham and 21-year-old Joshua Cunningham, in the parking lot of a Bedford Heights restaurant on Oct. 7.

Members of the NOVFTF developed information that Ellis was residing at a home near the 12300 block of Cedar Avenue in Cleveland Heights, and on Tuesday, task force members arrested him there, according to the news release.

Inside the same residence was Harris, who was wanted by East Cleveland Police for homicide, the release states.

At least two firearms that were found inside the home were seized, authorities said.

“Today, the family of the slain brothers are one step closer to justice after the arrest of this wanted fugitive,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “Our task force will continue to pursue those fugitives who are wanted for egregious violent offenses.”

