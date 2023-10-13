Vigil remembers brothers shot outside Bedford Heights restaurant

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Bedford Heights Restaurant was packed Thursday night with community members to remember Josh and Dominic Cunningham, two brothers who were shot and killed outside A Touch of Italy.

The restaurant was like a second home to 21-year-old Josh and 22-year-old Dominic Cunningham and their father, Jack Cunningham.

"Jack Cunningham is a good friend, well-liked guy, you know its a tragedy," said Keith Rogers, Touch of Italy.

The brothers were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant in the early morning of Oct. 7. Jack DJ'd every Friday night, his two sons by his side.

"They worked with their Dad; they were like part-time DJs, but you know they'd help out around, pick up, do whatever we asked them to do," said Rogers.

According to police, there was a fight inside the bar that led to a shooting in the parking lot. Michael Booker showed his support as a friend of the Cunningham Family and also a member of the organization 100 Black Men.

Booker said it's time to put down the guns.

"Having a gun does not make you a man. And taking a life, you've taken two because now yours is over as well," said Booker. "Somebody saw this, and that's where we have to take a stand as a community and say 'OK, no more.'"

Bedford Heights Police said they are narrowing in on a suspect. A Touch of Italy management is working with police and would like to see a suspect brought to justice.

"We would like to help out as much as possible and get this thing closed," said Rogers.