Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate funds to Cleveland nonprofit for kids

CLEVELAND — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving back to communities across the nation, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

The couple donated $26 million to numerous charities and nonprofits.

One of those was the After-School All-Stars Cleveland Chapter. The nonprofit works "to close the opportunity gap for low-income youth," its website states. "Our mission is to provide year-round comprehensive programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life."

According to the national chapter of After-School All-Stars, the Cleveland and New York chapters received a "transformative $2 million gift."

Other donations were spread out across 20 local and national charities, according to Swift's publicist, with many located in areas where the couple has deep ties.

Just how much the other charities received was not disclosed.

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The Associated Press Contributed to this report.