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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate funds to Cleveland nonprofit for kids

Music-Taylor Swift-New Heights
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Music-Taylor Swift-New Heights
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CLEVELAND — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving back to communities across the nation, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

The couple donated $26 million to numerous charities and nonprofits.

One of those was the After-School All-Stars Cleveland Chapter. The nonprofit works "to close the opportunity gap for low-income youth," its website states. "Our mission is to provide year-round comprehensive programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life."

According to the national chapter of After-School All-Stars, the Cleveland and New York chapters received a "transformative $2 million gift."

Other donations were spread out across 20 local and national charities, according to Swift's publicist, with many located in areas where the couple has deep ties.

Just how much the other charities received was not disclosed.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate wedding Friday at Madison Square Garden

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

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