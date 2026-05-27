Technical glitch blamed for knocking parking pay stations offline citywide

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland city spokesperson blamed a technical glitch for knocking parking payment stations offline citywide last week.

While most have been fixed, a few around the city’s Warehouse District still weren’t working Tuesday night.

"I parked here, and then I saw the sign,” said Brenda Espino, who works Downtown.

She said she tried to scan the QR code directing people to pay online, but that didn’t work either.

"It just never loaded,” said Espino. “The QR code it has there just never really loaded.”

Eventually, she said she downloaded an app and set up an account to pay for her parking.

But she worries that not all her customers are that tech-savvy.

"Explaining it to everybody if they don’t know how to use the App Store, then this is what they depend on the most,” she said, pointing to the pay station.

A city spokesman said daily status reports from the company the city purchased the pay stations from identified the problem.

On Wednesday, the city said the vendor shipped new parts so repairs could be made.

The city is still waiting for parts to restore the machines on parts of West St. Clair Avenue.

In the meantime, the city said it paused parking enforcement in those zones until repairs are completed.