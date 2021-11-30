Teen admits to involvement in rash of armed robberies in Akron after K-9 chases him down, police say

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police K-9 officer and his dog chased down a teenager suspected in a rash of recent robberies in the Firestone Park neighborhood, officials said.

According to Lt. Michael Miller, a Family Dollar store on S. Main Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Monday night.

Police said a masked suspect came into the store with a rifle and demanded money from a clerk. Cash was taken from a register and the gunman ran out of the store.

Miller said Officer Jeffrey Edsall, who was with his K-9, spotted the suspect near East Firestone Boulevard and Thornapple Avenue.

The police dog was released and chased after the 17-year-old suspect who dropped a bag while he was running, Miller said.

Police said the teen suffered a minor bite to his leg and was treated at the scene.

Miller said the suspect admitted to his involvement in several armed robberies, including an incident in which a clerk was shot at Firestone Mini-Mart. The victim in that shooting remains hospitalized.

The teen has been charged with six robberies and is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue to look for one other person involved in the robberies.

