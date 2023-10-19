Watch Now
Teen dies, 23-year-old shot in Akron

Akron police. File image.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:17:30-04

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a teenager was killed and a 23-year-old was shot.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near East Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The teenager was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he later died.

The man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on preliminary information, police said the victims were driving in the area when an unknown group of people in a different vehicle pulled in front of the car and started shooting.

Police said the shooters fled in an unknown direction.

A home on Damon Street was also struck by bullets, and more than a dozen shell casings were reported at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

