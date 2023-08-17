One dead, one injured in Akron shooting Wednesday

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, which left a teen dead and another man injured.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting near East Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street in Akron, which is where they found a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said, based on preliminary information, the victims were traveling when allegedly unknown occupants of a second vehicle pulled in front of their car and opened fire, then fled in an unknown direction.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was transported to a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bullets also struck a nearby home, but no additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

