Teen pleads guilty to car crash that killed mother of 3

A teen accused of leading Euclid police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash has changed his plea to guilty.

Investigators say he was one of two teens in a stolen car that crashed into another car on I-90 last March. Michelle Wall, a 44-year-old mother of three, died as a result of the crash.

Wall's family was devastated and demanded answers after the crash.

Family wants answers after woman killed by stolen car chased to Cleveland by Euclid police

RELATED: Family of woman killed after being hit by stolen car chased by Euclid police wants answers

The teen pleaded guilty to attempted murder and failure to comply earlier this week.

He's facing up to 14 years behind bars when he's sentenced on Feb. 6.