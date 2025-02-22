Tenants outraged over no heat, no hot water at Akron apartment building

AKRON, Ohio — Tenants at the Summit Ridge Apartments in Akron turned to News 5 for help after they had been without heat and hot water for days.

Several residents emailed our newsroom and the list of complaints continued over the conditions there. When we arrived, the lobby was filled with tenants wanting to be heard.

"There's no warmth here," said resident Kristen O'Neil. "We all are bonded together because we're going through a negative experience. But if you go to the office and complain, they shut you down.”

Residents pointed out water damage from the leaking roof, which they said had led to mold issues all over the building. They showed us pictures of roaches in their units and said the elevators are always down.

While we were there, an elevator repairman showed up, but the biggest issue for residents right now is no heat or hot water.

The thermostat in O’Neil’s apartment is set to 72 degrees. However, the News 5 crew brought a thermometer, which read 62 degrees.

“That's the warmest it's been for the past 14 days, it's been pretty cold outside," O'Neil said.

Like other tenants, she used her oven to heat her apartment.

“The fire department was out here the other day because carbon monoxide detectors were going off," said O'Neil. "Everyone's using their ovens. Not safe, but we're freezing."

Another resident, Traci Lynn Shepherd, said a note from property managers placed on their doors Friday explained what the issue was. It said a part they ordered for the broken boiler may not be in until July.

Shephard said it was unacceptable.

We reached out to the owners several times. The Millennia Companies responded to News 5 with an email today.

"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to make a statement. We take resident concerns seriously and are actively addressing issues at Summit Ridge Apartments. To clarify, all residents have always had heat. The hot water system is down due to a broken boiler part that was ordered in early December. Due to global supply shortages, the manufacturer delayed delivery until July. Since this timeframe is unacceptable, we are working to replace the boilers entirely and are moving as quickly as possible to complete the installation. In the meantime, our team continues servicing the existing system daily to maintain functionality. Regarding cleanliness, staff actively monitors and addresses maintenance concerns, and a deep cleaning is scheduled for the second week of March. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable living environment and appreciate residents’ patience as we work toward a resolution. Please let me know if you need further information. The Millennia Companies