Tennis in the Land serves up world-class action in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The serves are fast, the crowds are locked in, and the views are spectacular as Cleveland welcomes back Tennis in the Land for its fifth year.

The weeklong tournament brings some of the top players in the world to the city’s downtown courts, set against the backdrop of Cleveland’s skyline. Organizers say the unique venue has helped the event grow into one of the premier stops on the tour.

“Each year it just keeps getting better and better,” said Alexa Brooks of Tennis in the Land.

For players, it’s not just another tournament; it’s a chance to fine-tune their game before heading to New York for the U.S. Open.

“I think it’s the best possible way to prepare for the U.S. Open. So really excited to be here,” one Swiss player, Viktorija Golubic, said.

She's making her second appearance at the Cleveland tournament, calling it a highlight of her year. She’s been taking in more than just tennis while in town.

“I watched the Guardians yesterday play, so that was fun. Now I’m preparing for my match here,” she said.

Fans, too, are embracing the event as an annual tradition. Olive Lynn has attended each year since the tournament launched.

“I love the players. I love the crew. We just have fun,” Lynn said.

The tournament features matches throughout the week, along with free access to a fan zone. A new addition this year is Kids Day, set for Aug. 17. The finals wrap up next Saturday.

“It’s special! We don’t have to go anywhere. We even have free parking! We parked down the street! It’s wonderful,” Lynn said.

