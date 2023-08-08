Terminal Tower set to turn green Friday for Donaven Eskander, 12-year-old fatally hit by car

The Terminal Tower will light up green Friday in honor of 12-year-old Donaven Eskander, a representative for the tower's management confirmed to News 5.

Donaven was struck by a car and killed in Strongsville last month.

The management company, K&D Management, also hopes to raise awareness about traffic-related deaths.

No arrests have been made in Donaven's death.

The incident is under investigation.

About the Terminal Tower:

Rooted in a deep history and considered a national landmark when it was first built, the Terminal Tower was considered one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country, next to the impressive skyline in New York City. Standing at 708 feet with 52 levels, the Terminal Tower was built in May of 1928.

