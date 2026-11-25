BEDFORD, Ohio — Imagine you're driving more than 60 miles an hour down I-480 when what looks like a large piece of concrete flies into your windshield. Well, one woman doesn't need to imagine it because it happened.

See the video below:

Terrifying I-480 commute: Woman says concrete chunk came flying into her windshield at 60 MPH

Tami Cindea Bongiorni told me she was driving to work Thursday morning during rush hour.

She was passing under the outerbelt freeway overpass that connects I-271 to I-480, traveling westbound near the Northfield exit.

"A baseball-sized piece of concrete fell from above where the bridge was onto my windshield of my car. It was very scary just because of the glass coming in, and because the vehicle, you couldn't drive over 40 miles per hour because the windshield kept cracking as I drove into downtown," Bongiorni said.

Since then, her windshield has been replaced.

Bongiorni said she wants other drivers to be aware, though, and if it was truly a fragment from the overpass that hit her, she wants the Ohio Department of Transportation to investigate.

She has filed a complaint with ODOT, but said she hasn't received any other updates besides what appeared to be an automated email.

"I haven't actually heard from like a physical individual, but when I did commute in today (Tuesday), they did have a truck underneath the bridge," Bongiorni said.

I reached out to ODOT on Tuesday for updates.

ODOT District 12 spokesperson Brent Kovacs told me: "Anytime we get a complaint about debris falling off a bridge, we take it pretty seriously and one of our bridge inspectors goes out and inspects the bridge to see if it is possible that something fell from a bridge. In this case, our bridge inspectors did go out this morning and found that nothing was falling off the bridge, and we can look around the area, see if there's any similar type of debris on the roadway or things like that, and we did not find anything."

Kovacs said most of the time, the debris that hits cars is from the roadway, often kicked up by other vehicles or semi-trucks.

"Any type of roadway debris can hit your windshield very, very quickly and you don't have a chance to see. Did it come from the road? Was it bouncing on the road? Did it fall from somewhere? There are a lot of things that go into it, especially windshield damage while you're driving on the road," he said.

Just as every bridge in the U.S., this overpass is annually inspected.

ODOT inspected it in August.

Kovacs said it was scored seven out of nine.

"That is a very good rating for a bridge deck. A lot of times, if there is a concern with a bridge, it'll be rated much lower for the bridge deck," Kovacs said.

For anyone who may have concerns regarding ODOT infrastructure, you can file a complaint HERE.

Drivers can also file for reimbursement through a damage claim.

"In debris claims, it's the Department of Administrative Services Office of Risk Management that decides your case. It's not ODOT directly," Kovacs said.