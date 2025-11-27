Thanksgiving Eve turns out quiet at Cleveland Hopkins despite holiday travel expectations

CLEVELAND — Traveling before Thanksgiving is not for everyone.

“It was my first time traveling on the day before Thanksgiving, so I was worried, but it was super easy,” said Jack Williams.

Williams said he took a chance, and thankfully, it paid off.

“I got to the airport quite early. I traveled by myself, so I spent a long time in the Newark Concourse, but it was nice. It was fine. The flight was easy,” said Williams.

As Williams heads home to his family in Cleveland, traveler Janettra McPherson said her travel experience is just beginning.

“I flew all the way from Dallas for the Jeezy concert tonight, and then I have to go to Kansas City tomorrow (Thursday) to have Thanksgiving with my family,” said McPherson.

News 5 asked McPherson if she’s worried about not making it home Thursday due to the weather, and she told us she is.

“It’s freezing now. It’s sleeting here, and between Cleveland and Kansas City, yes, I’m kind of concerned, but the purpose is to get to the concert, get to the airport tomorrow (Thursday) early to get out of here to get to Kansas City,” said McPherson.

Although McPherson’s nervous system is on edge, she said it’s worth it.

“I’m praying that the weather holds up because it’s sleeting outside right now, so as long as the weather stays pretty chill, then I’m okay. Then I can get home and get where I need to be,” said McPherson.

Meanwhile, Brendan Burrick said he’s glad he planned ahead after experiencing a little bit of congestion around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve never flown out for Thanksgiving before, so I knew it was going to be a bit busy. Out there was crazy. I’ve been to the airport before, but not like this,” said Burrick.

Once Burrick made it inside the airport, he said he was surprised it wasn’t as busy, so he plans to continue to just go with the flow, especially if the weather is a challenge when he returns home to Cleveland.

“Just play it by ear,” said Burrick.