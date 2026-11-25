NORTHEAST OHIO — Millions of people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and if you are heading out Wednesday, there are a few things you should know before you leave.

According to AAA's annual holiday travel forecast, 81.5 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving — a slight decrease from last year.

AAA said Wednesday will still be a busy travel day on the roads. Waiting until after noon — sometime between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. — will help travelers avoid the heaviest traffic. Thanksgiving Day itself is an even better time to hit the road, as most people will already be at their destination or busy cooking.

AAA said the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving will be the busiest days for return travel.

Before heading out, AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity said drivers should check their vehicles for maintenance. AAA receives around 100,000 roadside assistance calls during the holidays.

"Check your tires, check your battery. The top calls we tend to get are dead batteries and flat tires," he said. "So, that's a little bit of preventative maintenance that can go a long way, especially if that battery is about 2 or 3 years old or older."

Garrity also said if there is inclement weather, drivers should leave early to give themselves more time to slow down and drive safely.

Air travel is also expected to be busy this Thanksgiving. AAA said almost 6 million people will reach their Thanksgiving destination by airplane.

Thousands of those passengers will pass through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The airport expects more than 180,000 passengers over six days — nearly 10,000 more than last year. Wednesday will be one of the busiest days, along with the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

"Our air service team has been out there securing new flights and additional seat capacity for the airport, so that could be contributing to some of that," Megan O'Connell, assistant director of Marketing, Communications and Guest Experience at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, said of the passenger increase.

The airport is asking travelers to come prepared. Cleveland Hopkins recommends arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Travelers are also asked to check for any flight cancellations or delays before leaving home.