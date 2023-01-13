Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Cleveland Boat Show is at the I-X Center Jan. 12-15

The Cleveland Boat Show is at the I-X Center Jan. 12-15.
IMG_8450.jpg
IMG_8458.jpg
IMG_8452.jpg
IMG_8454.jpg
IMG_8459.jpg
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:13:49-05

CLEVELAND — The snow is forecasted to clear by Saturday, just in time to get out and attend the Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center, now until Jan. 15.

While there will be beautiful vessels on display, the boat show has a lot more to offer. Enjoy live music, educational demonstrations, family activities, live fishing stages, food and drink.

General admission to the Boat Show is $20 and children 6 and under are free. Click here for ticket and show information.

News 5's Jon Rudder sat down with Captain Jeannette Lloyd of the Cleveland Boat show. Lloyd encourages those interested in the marine industry to come out and learn more at the show, watch the story in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.