The Cleveland Boat Show is at the I-X Center Jan. 12-15.

CLEVELAND — The snow is forecasted to clear by Saturday, just in time to get out and attend the Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center, now until Jan. 15.

While there will be beautiful vessels on display, the boat show has a lot more to offer. Enjoy live music, educational demonstrations, family activities, live fishing stages, food and drink.

General admission to the Boat Show is $20 and children 6 and under are free. Click here for ticket and show information.

News 5's Jon Rudder sat down with Captain Jeannette Lloyd of the Cleveland Boat show. Lloyd encourages those interested in the marine industry to come out and learn more at the show, watch the story in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.