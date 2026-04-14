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The inductees for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

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Mike Vielhaber
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Feb. 10, 2021.
Rock Hall.jpg
Posted

The results are in.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2026 were revealed on Monday night during American Idol.

Here are this year's inductees:

  • Phil Collins
  • Billy Idol
  • Iron Maiden
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Oasis
  • Sade
  • Luther Vandross
  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • Celia Cruz
  • Fela Kuti
  • MC Lyte
  • Gram Parsons
  • Linda Creed
  • Arif Mardin
  • Jimmy Miller
  • Rick Rubin
  • Ed Sullivan

There were a total of 17 nominees this year, including Mariah Carey and Shakira.

Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

RELATED: Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

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