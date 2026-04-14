The inductees for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

The results are in.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2026 were revealed on Monday night during American Idol.
Here are this year's inductees:
- Phil Collins
- Billy Idol
- Iron Maiden
- Joy Division/New Order
- Oasis
- Sade
- Luther Vandross
- Wu-Tang Clan
- Celia Cruz
- Fela Kuti
- MC Lyte
- Gram Parsons
- Linda Creed
- Arif Mardin
- Jimmy Miller
- Rick Rubin
- Ed Sullivan
There were a total of 17 nominees this year, including Mariah Carey and Shakira.
Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
RELATED: Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
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