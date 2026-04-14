The inductees for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are...

The results are in.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2026 were revealed on Monday night during American Idol.

Here are this year's inductees:



Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ed Sullivan

There were a total of 17 nominees this year, including Mariah Carey and Shakira.

Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

RELATED: Here are your 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees