The late Nicholas M. Hunter III was Parma's first Black officer; his family hopes the city will honor him

Thirty years ago, the late Nicholas M. Hunter III became the first Black police officer at the Parma Police Department.

Last year, Hunter died unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency on his way to work, according to a Facebook post.

Hunter served in the US Navy from 1984-1990 at which point he was honorably discharged. In 1993, he graduated from the Cleveland Hts. Basic Policy Academy and became an officer with the Parma Police Department, where he served until his death.

According to the City of Parma Police Department, he was promoted to sergeant on Nov. 5, 2003, and was a senior ranking sergeant. He received several commendations during his time as an officer.

According to his peers, Sgt. Hunter was well-liked. His family reached out to News 5 Monday and echoed his peers' sentiments, saying he was so adored that his funeral procession last September shut down several freeways and received assistance from dozens of outside police departments.

Monday, his family addressed the Parma City Council to propose a street be named after Hunter.

"We propose the name "Hunter’s Way" as a fitting tribute to honor the legacy of your very first African-American police officer and sergeant. This gesture would serve as a lasting reminder of his contributions to the community and inspire future generations. We further ask that there be a dedication ceremony to celebrate him and all that he has done for the city," Hunter's family said as they addressed the council.